Abida Mia excites Chikwawa-Nkombezi constituents with emergency motorcycle ambulance donation

By Leo Mkhuwala

Deeply concerned by increased maternal mortality rate in the 206 villages surrounding Chipwaila Health Centre in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, entrepreneur cum politician, Abida Sidik Mia had on Monday, donated a motorcycle ambulance to the health facility amid thanksgiving, jubilation and excitement coming from the surrounding communities.

Mia who is also parliamentary candidate contesting on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket in the fast approaching May 21 polls had additionally donated bedsheets and blankets.

Addressing the communities gathered at the health centre’s ground, she emotionally explained how she was deeply touched by increased cases of women dying during delivery, while a lot more used to give birth on the road, all due to lack of transport in such emergency situations.

“Every time I heard about loss of life because of delays to reach the hospital, I became so devastated and this is why I found it so imperative to come up with the donation,” she said.

Abida Mia who is also a women empowerment activist therefore promised the communities that, once voted as the legislature for the area, she will donate a motor vehicle ambulance to health facility on top of the already donated mode of transport.

In his speech after receiving the donations, Matthews Kandiado who is the is facility’s Health Advisory Committee Chairperson, hailed Mia for coming to the rescue of many lives, saying “it’s not easy to find such kind people in the society hence the need to never take such a rare gesture for grunted”.

Also in praise of Mia was Group Village Headwoman Chipwaila, who thanked the donor for finding important to solve the transportation problem, which for over 20 years, had hurt too many desperate people in the way a thorn hurts when it is in the flesh.

According to Chipwaila, among the outstanding problems currently being experienced at the facility are: Lack of guardian shelter and mattresses with the prevailing worst situation of patients literally sleeping on wires as the few available beds have absolutely no mattresses to provide the necessary comfort to a patient.

Established in 1975, Chipwaila Health Centre provides health care to over 42,000.

The facility which admits patients has the capacity of 10 beds.