CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)- Scores of youth at Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency over the weekend were over the moon in just six weeks after graduated from various vocation course for economic empowerment.

Abida Mia, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow lawmaker for the area who is also the architect of the training program expressed gratitude over the success of the initiative

Abida therefore urged the general public to embrace graduated youths’ skills in their workforce for outstanding results.