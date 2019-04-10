CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Scores of youth at Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency over the weekend were over the moon in just six weeks after graduated from various vocation course for economic empowerment.
Abida Mia, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow lawmaker for the area who is also the architect of the training program expressed gratitude over the success of the initiative
Abida therefore urged the general public to embrace graduated youths’ skills in their workforce for outstanding results.
She further said it is in MCP mandate to remember youths in its servant leadership strategy for betterment of the country and reduce poverty.
One of the students that attended the training Stanley Fungulani said skills acquired will help him to be economically independent
Fungulani therefore lauded Mia for the timely support saying will drum up for her to win elections as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.
Almost 60 students have graduated and benefited in Abida Mia’s free school of training of youths from her constituency.
Most Youths that have Been trained in trained in catering, Tailoring and driving had Malawi School Certiticate Examination MSCE but didn’t proceed with there studies in lack if school fees.
During certificates presentation ceremony Mia l surprised the students with different gifts, those Pursuing Toiloring received brand new sewing machines each and other materials as a starter pack.
But for those that are still doing there driving school were promised to get there license in Blantyre.
Most of the students that did Catering are currently working in different restruants and homes of respected people.
Abida there promised to enroll other 70 students in her constituency to receive the same training.