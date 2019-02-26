Abidah Mia in rural Fatima-Nsanje

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-A journey into the hard-to-reach place of Fatima, through the impassable Eastern Bank road, was undoubtedly high on the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) agenda when on Sunday, firebrand politician Abida Sidik Mia led the adventurous endeavour to date supporters and followers ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The adventure, through the dusty potholed road without bridges, starts from East Bank Turn-off at Thabwa in Chikwawa district and takes a strenuous drive of not less than 3 hours to reach the seemingly tear mongering sight of the completely cut off place, where Malawians cry foul of the gross neglect by their own government.

In her speech to the mammoth crowd gathered at Fatima, Mia who is also MCP Parliamentary Candidate for Chikwawa- Nkombedzi Constituency wondered how on earth, an area with legislator who has represented the area for 10 consecutive years and also who happens to be senior government official and additionally, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly could fail to prioritize provision of key need, which is a good road infrastructure.

As a renowned activist for women’s rights and empowerment, Mia echoed the outcry of women negatively affected by the bad condition of the road as expectant mothers end up delivering on the road before reaching maternity at a public health facility.

She therefore concurred with MCP Shadow MP for the area, Enock Chizuzu by assuring the people of Fatima that once in power through the May 21 Election, MCP will focus at completing the road, which has been the subject of mere podium rhetoric by the current DPP regime.

Through the visionary lens of the MCP leadership of Lazarus Chakwera, the politician further promised to improve farming so that the produce from the farmers’ toiling should find its market to towns and other places at high and profitable prices.

Mia also pledged to improve general conditions of women and the youth through skills and business empowerment.

Speaking to the crowds, MCP Parliamentary candidate for area, Enock Chizuzu who is geared to battle it out with DPP legislator, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje in the May 21 Elections, announced that he is not afraid of any political intimidation as his mind is made up to support the MCP leader, Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Sidik Mia who have a serious agenda to rescue the people of the constituency and the entire Malawi from the boiling pot of serious life affecting hardships.

He mentioned the construction of the Ruo bridge and the Eastern Bank road as as one of the serious key problems on high priority once MCP takes over the mantle of power.

In his speech, Chizuzu questioned the sense behind government cheating the people of the area by starting works on the road (which has also stalled) in just few months towards elections.

He therefore described the government’s move as “Chinyenga aphunzitsi” meaning, “pure cheating” in order to lure them into voting for them under a false belief that government has started the project.

During the rally, Mia, Chizuzu and the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Iryas Karim who is the party’s Deputy Director of Research and also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa-South Constituency took turns in selling out the transformational points in the “Chakwera Super High5” and urged the people to adopt it as their illumination in the dark but hopeful atmosphere towards the May 21 Elections.