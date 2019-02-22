Abida Mia

By Leo Mkhuwala

Face to face with mammoth crowd on Saturday at Chilumba School Ground in Nsanje-Central Constituency, politician Abida Mia who is wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice President, Muhammed Sidik Mia assured persons with albinism that, she will provide them safe shelter.

She made the pledge in response to the growing insecurity of people with albinism that are being brutally and savagery murdered in various parts of the country.

Mia, who is widely known for her charity coupled with activism role in uplifting lives of women and youth said, she will bankroll a safe home for the endangered people with albinism, way until MCP gets into power, when the government of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will ensure total safety for them.

She also committed to donate money amounting to 1 Million Kwacha for the business minded youths in the area to use in setting up small businesses.

The donation was in response to the request from the youth deep in the more of high unemployment.

Also in her speech, Abida Mia condemned some acts of violence perpetrated by a horde of some identified governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rough necks who unleashed venom on MCP supporter, Andraide Chisomba when he was going to attend the party’s political rally on the day.

Mia who described MCP as the party of peace, called on supporters not to retaliate but instead revenge at the ballot box by voting for MCP.

During the function, Mia who was Guest of Honour, unveiled the youthful Kafandikhale Mandevana as the MCP Parliamentary candidate for the area in the forthcoming May 21 Tripartite Elections.