Abidah-Mia-donating-food-items-to-floods-victims-in-Nsanje

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-Scores of flood victims seeking shelter at Admarc camp in the Lower Shire district of Nsanje in Bangula, had brightened up their faces when on Thursday, women empowerment activist cum politician Abida Sidik Mia who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Shadow Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency in the May 21 Polls visited them and distributed tonnes of staple food, maize.

During the handover ceremony at the camp, Mia said she was saddened to learn how the victims had lost their beloved ones, homes and property in the floods.

The charitable politician expressed deep concern over the plight of women, girls and children whom she said are the ones who get most affected in such situations due to their vulnerability.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the victims, MP for the area, Lawrence Sitolo thanked Abida Mia for the timely gesture saying, “you who is wife of MCP Vice President has been the first to respond to the urgent needs of our people who have been affected by floods and we do not take this kind gesture for granted.”

MCP First Vice President, Muhammed Sidik Mia was the first among the country’s politicians to respond to flood victims with emergency food relief, as through the Sidik Mia Foundation charity machinery, he first reached out to various camps in Chikwawa district.

Mia who is also MCP Presidential runningmate in the May 21 elections continues to distribute relief to various places in the Shire Valley where thousands of people are in dire need of urgent assistance.

So far, official report from the Department of Disaster and Risk Management indicates that over 60 people have lost their lives in the floods.