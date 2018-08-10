Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia, was guest of honour during the 80th birthday celebration of MCP veteran politician Mai Dinala at her residence in Chitawira Township in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

Mai Dinala became member of MCP in 1958 when she was only 30 years old. She was among the people who welcomed the first MCP President and Founder of Malawi Nation, the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, when he landed at Chileka Airport upon his return from the diaspora.

Speaking during the function, Abida Mia praised Mai Dinala for her lifetime dedication and loyalty to the Malawi’s oldest and deep rooted political party.

“I am just impressed with her love for MCP,” said Madam Mia.

On her part, Mai Dinala was happy to have been MCP throughout.

“Since that time when I saw the late Kamuzu arriving back home and pledged my allegiance, I have never wavered throughout the 50 years as a loyal member of MCP. So joyfully and proudly I hereby renew my loyalty and love for MCP,” said Mai Dinala.

The veteran politician is upbeat that MCP will win the 2019 watershed elections.

“With the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera together with his Veep Sidik Mia, I can assure you that we have already carried the day and there is no doubt about it,” she said emphatically.

Madam Mia and the MCP young patriots who organized the celebration splashed the motherly figure in MCP with all sorts of gifts to which she was so grateful