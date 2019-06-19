Abida Mia sworn-in with message to rise above political partisan in serving rural masses

By Leo Mkhuwala

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Assembly, that has eventually come into being, through the highly contested May 21 polls, is blessed to have female Members of Parliament (MP) with a track record that makes those, that have eyes to gauge and easily predict that.

They will rise above political leadership and set the pace of embracing the legislative daunting task as a vocation, social commentators have said.

Through the words of one renowned social commentator, Emily Nkamanga, the newly sworn-in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, Abida Sidik Mia, is such a one vibrant politician who, through tracing her track record of empowering and promoting the social interests of women, will add great value, not only to the people that she represents, but also among fellow female legislatures.

Said Nkamanga: “With the presence of vibrant women legislators like Abida Mia, all I can say is that, the current august House is blessed as the strength as well as the much needed inspiration to make things happen is just within.”

The activist also mentioned of another outstanding female legislature, Catherine Gotani Hara, who has so far attracted massive support from her fellow MCP parliamentarians for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly, whose election is slated for Wednesday.

Abida Mia who is also wife to MCP First Vice President and Runningmate in the May 21 elections, Sidik Mia, is among the 191 legislators who were sworn in by the close of parliamentary business on Tuesday, June 18.

The house is supposed to swear in 193 parliamentarians according to the available constituencies in Malawi.

According to information sourced from the c

Communications and Public Relations office of Parliament, the parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South Constituency did not take place following the death one of the candidates, Agness Penemulungu who died prior to the elections.

In this regard, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will soon announce the date on which the election will be held.

Another constituency whose results were not announced is Mangochi Monkeybay, where the matter about the outcome of the parliamentary results is in court.