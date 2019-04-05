Abida Mia

CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-The powerful weapon of love by politician Abida Mia, the aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi constituency, holding the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) banner in the May 21 elections, has conquered James Deni, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Constituency Governor.

Deni, who a month ago, was brutally beaten up by the seating DPP cadet styled Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, Kennedy Malola together with a dozen of his military-like camouflaged cadets joined the MCP at Therere Primary School Ground on Thursday during the rally and football bonanza organized by Abida Mia.

The sin committed by Deni to deserve the beating was when he stood by the truth and refused to condone the tendency of collecting Voter Registration Identity Certificates from eligible voters in the May 21 tripartite elections.

The brave governor said a big no to the elections rigging related exercise and in so doing attracted wrath of the MP Malola and his cohorts.

In his own words, Deni said, the love demonstrated by Abida Mia through her kindness to the needy as well as her moral uprightness, are the most appealing astitutes that have captured him to trail behind the female politician and eventually join the MCP.

Said Deni: “I never thought of joining MCP but the love demonstrated by Mama Abida who is using love, something that she genuinely is, to win the fourth coming elections has made me not to think twice but join this party.”

Deni has also urged other people within the constituency and beyond, saying: “It’s not too late for you to embrace the civilized politics of love by supporting Abida Mia, the champion of love and join the beautiful MCP.”