Abida Mia’s Reach Out And Touch To Flood Victims attracts overwhelming response

By Leo Mkhuwala

The Saturday’s “Reach out and touch to flood victims” charitable drive by Abida Mia at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre has yielded positive results as it has managed to gather goods worth over MK15 Million.

Through the noble initiative, which took shape some two days ago, well wishers from a cross section of life have been pouring in with their donations in support of Abida Mia’s course.

Among the donated items are blankets, bedsheets, sanitary towels, clothes, plastic sheets, bags of maize and fish, just to mention a few.

Additionally, other people of goodwill have come forward with cash donations in form of cheques and one of them is businessman, Ceaser Fatchi, who apart from goods worth half a million Kwacha had also donated a cheque of MK1 million.

After presenting the donation, Fatchi told the media that, he came up with the donation after he felt obliged to respond to the call for urgent help towards flood victims that have been devastated by floods and are currently facing multiple hardships and challenges in order to survive.

Said Fatchi: “I was deeply touched upon learning about what our fellow Malawians are going through and I thought it was the best thing to do to reach out to those people through Abida Mia’s initiative.”

Overwhelmed by the huge support, Abida Mia expressed gratitude to all people of goodwill who have supported her charitable initiative, including the many who continue to submit their pledges.”

During her visits to the flood affected places, Mia who is also a Woman Empowerment activist, was greatly touched by the plight of women and girls in the flood affected areas.

Abida Mia was by far, deeply touched by the suffering of children and the elderly, who are immensely suffering, enough to cause her shed a tear.

After witnessing the plight of victims, in the flood affected places of Chikwawa and Nsanje, Mia narrates the striking ordeal of people who go for days without food and are living in extremely inhumane conditions of overcrowding, sleeping on bare floor, poor sanitation, lack of clean water and shortage of toilets.

According Mia who is also a politician, all the reliefs items collected will be urgently and equally distributed to the affected people in the worst hit places of Chikwawa and Nsanje, where through the watchful eyes of media she distributes without considering their political and religious differences.

According to official reports, over 80,000 people have been affected by floods in various parts of the southern part of Malawi with the worst hit being the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.