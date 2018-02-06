CHITIPA-(MaraviPost)-A 41 year old man in Chitipa the northern border district of Malawi has committed suicide after raping his biological mother.

The incidence occurred over the weekend according to police report.

The man, Alinane Nyondo is reported to have raped his mother aged 72 when she went out to answer the call of nature at night.

Reports reveal that Nyondo injured his father aged 84 and another person when they wanted to rescue the woman.

Nyondo later locked himself in the house and set ablaze the house leading to serious burns that caused his death.

The father has disclosed that his son used to smoke Indian hemp locally known as “Chamba”.

The deceased was from Chiwelewele village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambya in Chitipa district.