The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 1st March, 2017, arrested former Chief Immigration Officer Mr. Hudson Mankhwala who was taken to Lilongwe Magistrates Court where he was charged with one count of neglect of official duties that is contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and another misuse of public office that is contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The arrest follows another arrest on 28th February, 2017, of Mr. Peter Katasya (Malawian national) in Nkhata Bay for presenting false information that he was related to some foreign nationals who were applying for Malawi citizenship.

In a press release made available to The Maravi Post, the anti-corruption through its Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, reports that on 25th September, 2015, the Bureau received a complaint that alleged that on 14th May, 2014, the Chief Immigration Officer granted Malawi Citizenship to Rwandan Nationals using a file belonging to another foreign national. Based on this tip, the Bureau instituted investigations that consequently established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible.

The former chief immigration officer, appeared in Court where he was released on bail. He and Katasya, will appear in Court on a date to be set by the court for commencement of trial.