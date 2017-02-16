In September, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that senior officers at Mangochi District Council had been abusing Local Development Fund (LDF) funds by drawing hefty night allowances for trips which were never undertaken.

The Anti- Corruption Bureau instituted investigations which established that some funds were abused.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested suspects as follows:

On 6th February, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr. Jack Ngulube, Former District Commissioner for Mangochi now in Mwanza. He is likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

On 6th February, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr. Vincent Morris Mpighu owner of Morrison Electrical and General Supplies. He is likely to be charged with one count of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

On 7th February, the Bureau arrested Mr. Michael Khoko District Procurement Officer for Mangochi District Council. He is likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

On 12th February the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr. Arnold Chitenjere, Fisheries Assistant for Mangochi district. He is likely to be charged with misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

On 12th February the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Ms. Monica Mazuwa, Inspectorate Officer at Mangochi Fisheries. She is likely to be charged with theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code and money laundering contrary to Section 35(1) (c) of the Money Laundering, Proceeds of Serious Crimes and Terrorist Financing Act.

They were released on bail on 8th and 13th February, 2017 respectively. They will appear in Court for commencement of trial on a date to be set by the Court.