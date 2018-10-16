The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is keeping in custody Enock Chizuzu who is the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary aspirant for Nsanje North.

According to his lawyer, Yasin Domasi of YD Attorneys, the ACB had arrested Chizuzu last Thursday over what the graft busting body claim as “the role he played in facilitating the release of some Asians arrested in the country.”

He said the ACB accuses Chizuzu of bribing a police officer stationed at Blantyre police.

Domasi revealed that the ACB has kept his client in custody throughout the long weekend until Tuesday when he was scheduled to appear before the Blantyre Magistrates’ Court.

While confirming about the arrest, ACB Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala said, she had no full information yet at her disposal because she had not yet gone through the charge shit.

She said her office would soon come up with a public statement on the matter through appropriate channels.

“We will soon release a statement on the matter but if you can’t access it then you can download it from our website,” said Ndala.

There is a growing concern from the opposition MCP that, Chizuzu’s arrest, is politically motivated, bearing in mind the political strength of the MCP in the entire Shire Valley, few months ahead of the 2019 elections.

Such concern has been echoed by Chizuzu’s family, especially looking at the track record of their relative whom they say “has never ever been involved in such a shady connection of moral turpitude as the ACB alleges.”

On his upright public standing, Chizuzu has a sound legal background.

Currently, the seating MP in the constituency which Chizuzu is aspiring for is First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje.

Apart from being described as a clueless entity, the ACB has previously attracted public criticism over its portray in political witch hunt to serve the interests of the ruling elite.