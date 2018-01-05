LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s graft body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Mzimba Hola lawmaker Christopher Mzomera Ngwira for being suspected of fraudulently influenced the awarding of the contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the Local Development Fund (LDF).

Below is the press statement ACB released and available to The Maravi Post;

7th September, 2010, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received an allegation that Hon Christopher Mzomera Ngwira MP for Mzimba Hola Constituency presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under LDF under M’mbelwa District Council.

The Anti- Corruption Bureau conducted investigations into the matter which established that Hon. Ngwira advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn and that he on his own indicated MK650, 000.00 on the withdraw form.

On 5th January, 2018, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Hon Christopher Mzomera Ngwira. He is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 27 (2) of the CPA in that he used his influence as Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the LDF programme to Mr. Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba when the duty do so is with the Project Management Committee.

Christopher Mzomera Ngwira is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 271 (2) (e) of the Penal Code in that he on 2nd August 2010 at NBS branch in Mzimba, converted for his own use money amounting to K650, 000.00 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project under the LDF programme.

The Bureau will record a caution statement from him at a later date after he has found a lawyer. Meanwhile he has been taken to Court for bail application.

EGRITA M. NDALA

SENIOR PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: DIRECTOR GENERAL