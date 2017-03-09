The Anti-Corruption Bureau on 9th March, 2017, arrested Mr. Pascal Rwasa (Burundian national) in Balaka for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years and not related to him. He will be charged with uttering a false document contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of the Penal Code.

On 25th September, 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that on 14th May, 2014, the Chief Immigration Officer granted Malawi Citizenship to Rwandan Nationals using a file belonging to another foreign national.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations and established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible.