On 23rd November, 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging thirty people only were working on an LDF funded project which was supposed to be carried out by one hundred while the other seventy were ghost workers.

The Anti- Corruption Bureau instituted investigations and established that Village Headman Alufandika and The Chairman of the Village Development Committee Mr. Rashid Mamani connived to include the ghost workers on the list of villagers to work on a project to construct a canal from the Shire River to Tikondane Irrigation Scheme.

On 26th January, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Ussen Pensulo (Village Headman Alufandika) and Mr. Rashid Maman.

They were taken to court on 27th January where they were charged with one count forgery, uttering a false document, theft and abuse office.

They will appear in Court on 13th and 15th February, 2017 for trial.

EGRITA M. NDALA

SENIOR PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER