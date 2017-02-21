LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The country’s graft busting body, the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confiscated 58,000 United States Dollars and 124 million Kwacha from Malawi’s minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda’s residence, The Maravi Post has learnt.

The senior ACB officers told private radio station Zodiak radio that the body is currently banking the said amount of money at Reserve Bank of Malawi.

Chaponda is highly suspected to have been involved in corruption during the procurement of Maize in Zambia.

One wonders why a senior government official in the name of Chaponda could be keeping huge sums of money in his house.

This development has reminded Malawians back in the days of Cashgate scandal where government officials were hiding huge sums of money in car boots and in their houses ceilings.

The ACB is investigating Chaponda on his alleged corrupt dealings in the maize saga.

Meanwhile, Malawians are surprised with the level of protection the country’s president is providing to Chaponda raising suspicion that Chaponda may be the President’s errand boy in these corrupt activities.