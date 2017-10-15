Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials over the weekend, disclosed that the suspicious fire that gutted their offices on Friday morning in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi, did not destroyed the organization’s key documents.

According to the ACB officials, who include its Deputy Director Reyneck Matemba, said despite a number of their documents being affected by fire, none of their key documents were destroyed.

Matemba said a fire started at around 6 A.M. on a wall housing several electrical equipment’s in an office, but only burnt insignificant office pieces of paper.

He said security guards’ alertness to douse the fire promptly, after alerting ACB officials, and getting permission to use a water hose through a window, helped to avert greater damage by the fire.

The Lilongwe City Council Fire Brigade, also rushed to the fire scene and helped to finally douse the fire out.

Maravi Post has established that when the fire incident went viral on social media yesterday, it was mainly due to many people fearing that it could have destroyed key case files, equipment and gadgets containing evidence in various cases the ACB is pursuing against high-profile people, including some politicians and influential businesspersons.

But Matemba said all the case files and the key evidence were not affected by the fire.

He, however, said even if the damage by the fire seems insignificant, an investigation is underway to establish what caused it.