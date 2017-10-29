ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating the disappearance this year of 150 bags of maize for inmates at Mikuyu Prison in Zomba. Consequently, about 500 prisoners at Mikuyu are facing food shortages.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala told our sister newspaper, The Nation that investigations are underway on the matter. She however, refused to shed more light on who exactly the graft-busting body is investigating.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched an investigation into the alleged corrupt practices at Mikuyu Prison. Currently, investigations are underway. The Bureau cannot provide more information than what it has provided as the investigation is underway,” Ndala said.

On its part, the Malawi Prison Services, is disputing the reports that some of its senior officers at Mikuyu Prison are involved in the theft of the 150 bags of maize meant for food for inmates; a development that would condemn to starvation almost 500 prisoners at the jail.

A senior official (name withheld) at the Prison, ordered the removal of 50 bags of maize, which was taken to his house, and further ordered that 100 bags be given to 10 other officers’ homes, as a way of shutting their mouths.

But Malawi Prisons spokesperson Smart Maliro, insists that the allegations were investigated internally and they turned out to be false.

“Those allegations are not new. We heard about them some months ago. Following the allegations, an internal investigation was carried out. The results, however, showed that there was no theft,” Maliro said.

But two prison officials at the facility maintained that the maize was removed. They also gave identities of the officers involved, the driver, and the vehicle used to get the maize out of the facility.

Reports disclose that the maize in question, was grown on the prison farm as part of efforts to make prisons in the country self-sufficient in food and to improve the inmates’ diet. The sources added that 150 bags of maize were removed from the Prison warehouse in April on the pretext that the consignment was going for milling.

The sources also alleged the maize was removed from Mikuyu Prison farm number 2 under orders, which could not be independently verify. A truck whose registration number has been withheld, took the maize to a house in a township in Zomba, said the officials.

“On the day the 50 bags were taken, we quizzed the driver (name withheld), who revealed that he was taking the maize to one of the senior officers’ house. The next day, there was another order to take out 100 bags and distribute 10 each to 10 officers based at Mikuyu. That order was carried out.

“Following this development, several concerned officers petitioned Prison Services headquarters over what happened and we provided all the details of the scheme. But to our surprise, seven months have gone without any action taken on the matter,” said one prison warder.

The disappearance of the maize has created a food deficit at the facility and prisoners would run out of food in a month’s time, if the problem is not addressed quickly, said the source. The Mikuyu Prison which houses 500 inmates, and the missing 150 bags are usually enough for over a month.

On Tuesday, before the mini Cabinet reshuffle, the then minister of Home Affairs Grace Chiumia also feigned ignorance about the incident.

“I have asked the principal secretary at the ministry and it seems he was not made aware of this matter,” said Chiumia, now Minister of Civic Education.

Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) Deputy Executive Director Chikondi Chijozi, observed that the implications of the alleged theft of maize were huge.

“Although these are just allegations at this stage as the investigations by ACB are yet to be concluded, if confirmed to be true, this should be a worrisome development.

“The diet in the country’s prisons is already below average, with inmates eating once a day. If a prison can lose maize like that, it should be disastrous. We hope the Government will treat these issues seriously as they border on rights of prisoners who are in the custody of the State,” Chijozi said.

In 2007, the High Court admonished Government for not providing a healthy diet in prisons in Malawi and ordered the State to urgently address the problem.

Furthermore, in 2016 five civil society organisations (CSOs) asked President Peter Mutharika to intervene and releasing some inmates with minor offences, at the height of a food crisis in prisons.

Malawi’s prisons, which hold about 14,000 inmates against its recommended capacity of 5,600, have been rocked by issues of dehumanising living conditions, which include poor diet and sometimes, lack of food.