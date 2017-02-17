The Anti-Corruption Bureau has today issued a restriction notice to the Ministry of Health on the contract to supply Hospital Equipment for the new Phalombe District Hospital. The hospital is being constructed with resources financed under Loan No 594/3 from Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Saudi Fund.

The restriction notice has been issued to allow for investigations to be conducted in some anomalies that have been observed in the procurement process which do not comply with the Public Procurement Act and regulations.

The issuance of the restriction notice means that the Ministry is not supposed to proceed further with any other processes pertaining to the procurement process until either the notice is lifted or the Bureau issues further instructions based on the outcome of the investigation. The public will be notified on the results once the investigations are finalised.