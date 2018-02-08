BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s fraud monitoring body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) this week stopped screening applications for change of motor vehicle ownership.

ACB publicist Egrita Ndala said they have discontinued the process because a lot of cashgate cases have been concluded.

The bureau began examining all applications regarding change of motor vehicle ownership after the discovery of the plunder of public resources which came to be known as cashgate at the end of 2013.

ACB launched the vetting to curb concealment of proceeds of crime through change of ownership.

Ndala added that four years after process began, the Bureau has observed that the exercise has served its purpose since investigations and prosecutions of most of the cashgate cases have been concluded.

“The Bureau is therefore informing members of the public and all stakeholders about the discontinuance of the vetting process. We call upon all Malawians to desist from corruption in the change of motor vehicles ownership processes and report any suspected corrupt practices to the Bureau,” said Ndala.

She therefore said that the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services will from now on wards proceed to deal with the applications without referring them to the Bureau.

Ndala however warned that the Bureau might resuscitate the screening process should a need arise in future.

This comes as the general public were seeking to change ownership of vehicles at the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services were complaining that the process was taking a lot of time due to the vetting by the Bureau.