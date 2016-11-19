The Media Committee of Parliament said it will take the long awaited Access to Information Bill to Parliament on Monday, 21 November, 2016.

The bill was referred to the committee by the Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya after the opposition tore it apart in July this year, saying it was in actual sense a roadblock to information as it was “adulterated”.

Speaking in an interview, Chairperson for the Media Committee of Parliament Sam Kawale said Malawians should expect to see the bill turn into a law within this month.

” We have finalised everything together with the stakeholders. And this Monday, we shall table it in Parliament, ” said Kawale.

” We shall make sure that the bill become the first one to be tabled in the house,” he added.

In July this year during the Parliament meeting, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) law maker for Lilongwe East Ezekiel Ching’oma said it was uncalled for the government to demand a fee for any person wishing to obtain information from public offices.

“We do not have to force people pay for a service they are supposed to get free,” said Ching’oma.

He also took on the government for including a clause in the bill which bars people from getting information which happened before the bill became into law, retrospectively.

Peoples Party spokesperson Agnes Nyalonje urged the Parliamentarians not to view the bill as a war between politicians and journalists but rather for the good of the country as it will enhance checks and balances for the government for a vibrant democracy.

Leader of the house George Chiponda then asked Msowoya to refer the bill to the Media committee and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament.

The Bill was gazetted on February 19, 2016.