By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Union of the Blind ( MUB ) says that the newly launch one year project will help Visual impaired persons in accessing information for effective development contribution in the country.

In a joint press briefing in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday MUB’s director Izikiel Kumwenda said people with visual impairment are being left out due to lack of information to contribute positively to the country’s development.

Kumwenda observed that people visual disabilities face challenges in participation not because they do not have the capacity but due to lack of information.

He says that the project will enable visual impaired people to have free access to information in both primary and secondary schools

Trizzer Nhlane of COSOMA also added that the copy right act will lessen the gap that will be addressed fully as expected in accordance with Marrakesh treaty.

“This is so because the project actual intervention intend to balance the Respect for intellectual property rights and the right for persons with print disabilities to access information”, she said.

The project is jointly implemented by MUB, COSOMA and the sight savers with fund from Disability Rights Fund (DRF).