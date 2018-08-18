Action Aid Malawi’s 2018-2023 Work To Focus On Ending Intersecting Inequalities

By Edwin Mauluka

Action Aid Malawi has disclosed that its work in 2018 to 2023 will

work with women and youth to address intersecting inequalities in

gender, income, location and disability that exacerbate poverty and

exclusion.

Tiwonge Kumwenda Simkonda, Action Aid Malawi’s Head of Fundraising and

Communications made the disclosure on Friday, when announcing the

finalisation of the designing of the organisations Country Strategy

Paper V (CSP V) for the period running from 2018 to 2023.

Sharing some of the key areas prioritised in the CSP V Simkonda stated

that the focus area on promoting and securing realisation of women,

young women and girls rights “reiterate the fact that Action Aid is a

feminist led movement” hence as active agents of women this is a very

critical area to the organisation programming.

Also, she added that it resonates with development priorities for

Malawi Government and Agenda 2030- Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs) including the Urban Agenda 63 that requires a focus on the most

marginalised women and those facing intersecting discriminations based

on class as well as gender.

“We want women to engage in all the spaces, challenging norms and

practices and also we are adding in a layer where we are challenging

key policies in terms of business models or investment plans that do

not augur well with the interest of women in Malawi.” She said

Simkonda stressed that working with women, youths’ and people living

in poverty in both urban and rural areas would ensure that that people

living in poverty and exclusion must be central in driving social

change towards a more just and equal world.

“Women, who pay the highest price of unjust policies and patriarchal

societies must play a key role as change agents in order to shift

unequal gender power relations. As well, young people are important

innovators and drivers of change throughout the world.” she said

Apart from working with women and young people, Simkonda indicated

that organisation will also support the voice and agency of those who

are most excluded as well as strengthen their leadership and

engagements in people’s organisations and social movements.

Other key areas of focus in the CSP V includes; building resilience of

people living in poverty while strengthening women-led secure

livelihoods, preparedness and emergency response. Also, CSP V will

enhance citizen participation and accountability for the

redistribution of resources and delivery of quality, gender-responsive

public service.

“The Country Strategy Paper will be launched this month, and it will

also be a space where we will share more in terms of areas that Action

Aid Malawi is going to focus on.” Indicated Simkonda

Also, the Simkonda indicated that CSP V has been aligned to global and

local development strategies including the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) and the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III (MGDS

III).

“Our Country Strategy Plan this time around we have drawn so much

inspiration from Action Aid International which has also launched its

strategy as well as a number of policy and direction that government

of Malawi is taking such as MGDS III (Malawi Growth and Development

Strategy III)” She added

Action Aid Malawi has indicated CSP V has been developed from

extensive participatory reflections and consultations with a number of

people and institutions. Those involved in consultations include:

people living in poverty such as women, youths and men; development

partners; likeminded civil society institutions; primary duty

bearers-government representatives; and leaders at national, district

and community levels who lead the way in ending poverty and social

injustices.

Simkonda has since expressed optimism that Action Aid Malawi

anticipates to achieve more gains from CSP V which is building from

the gains realised from the CSP IV themed ‘Peoples Action to a Poverty

Free Malawi’ implemented from 2012 to 2017.

Some of the lessons from CSP IV mentioned by Action Aid Malawi

includes; the realisation that empowerment of women in the existing

legal instruments and structures enhances the likelihood of attaining

gender equality, significance of working with community structures,

use of research and evidence for effective advocacy and campaign,

promotion of climate-resilient and sustainable livelihoods strategies,

and the use of strategic partnerships to enhance effective advocacy

and synergy.

Action Aid development approaches and strategies in Malawi have

significantly evolved since 1990’s. From 1991 to 1997 the organisation

used the basic needs or service provision approach focusing on meeting

the basic needs of communities under CSP.

CSP IV, focused on empowering poor and excluded people as primary

agents in bringing about desired change, whereas civil society

remained allies and not primary agents