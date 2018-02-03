LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Action Aid Malawi, the recipient of Global Funds on HIV and AIDS, TB and Malaria says is impressed with local organisations in the utilization of the funds.

This is despite minor challenges on liquidation of funds gotten from the organisation.

ActionAid’s program officer on Global Funds Dalitso Kuphanga disclosed that US$16.2 million out of US$18 million has been utilized effectively since 2016.

He was speaking during a media orientation workshop this week on in the capital Lilongwe.

Kuphanga said despite late implementation of various programs on Global Fund, resources have been properly managed well.

“We are impressed with the way local organisations are utilizing Global Funds resources with 90 percent perfectly done. We expect the remaining funds will also put into right usage.,” hopes Kuphanga.

In her remarks, ActionAid Malawi executive director Grace Malera emphasised the need to increase women participation in decision-making positions in the country.

Malera said the media plays a crucial role in women and girls empowerment and that Action Aid believes in supporting women to empower them in all areas.

“The media have been a bridge between our organisation and the community to ensure access to justice, economic empowerment and building capacity on issues affecting women,” she observed.

Malera pointed out that women involved in village savings and loans (VSL) groups are benefiting a lot and their lives have improved as it enables them to support their families.

ActionAid Malawi started in 1990 and encourages women advancement,children and young people on various sectors including education, health, governance and among others.