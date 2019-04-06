ActionAid, Roger Federer Foundation bails out Malawi’s floods victims with relief items

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-ActionAid Malawi (AAM) in-conjunction with Roger Federer Foundation on Friday donated associated items to floods victims.

The donation worthy MK190 Million and MK35 Million from AAM and Federer Foundation respectively will help affected families.

Some part of the support will be in the form of relief items to go directly affected households while other will go towards recovery.

Part of Federer Foundation’s funds will go directly to 0ver 7,000 children in the form of plastic sheet for shelter , blankets, food items, glossaries among others.

ActionAid Malawi Acting Executive Director’s Taiwo Ajose said the items will ease floods victims sufferings.

Ajose advised those to benefit from the donation to use effectively easing the pain due to floods blow.

Malawi is among the Southern countries affected by effects of floods and Cyclone Idai which have left 59 people dead; 186000 displaced and 730 000 people in dire need of immediate and long-term support.