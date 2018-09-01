LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The celebrated Malawian actress Flora Suya has been drafted into a movie in which a USA based-Nigerian movie producer Michael Obiazi plans to shoot this coming November.

The much awaited movie slates to tell a story on how a girls child struggles in life to realize her dreams.

Suya who was nominated as best actress at the 6th and 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards ceremonies will be an Associate producer in the movie.

About 80 percent of actors, actress and performers of the movie will be drawn from Malawi to have local flavor of the life touching story.

Address the news conference on Saturday, both Suya and Michael assured the nation of the best movie produced locally that will be premiered in international audiences.

Michael disclosed that the movie will depict real life struggle of an African girl whom he met three years ago in one of international conference in the USA.

“This is a Malawian made movie but will depict real life struggle of the girl girl to realize her dreams. This comes after going through her (Malawian girl) story three years. I thought it was right and proper to come up with the movie.

“The movie will be ready by September 2o19 as production start November this year. Currently, will hold audition for performers of the movie slates for Lilongwe on September 5 to 6, 2018. We need about 60 actresses and actors who have what it takes in the front of the camera,” urges Michael.

Suya on the other hand, said the project is another opener for Malawians to be on the international scene with acting in movies.

“This is another opportunity for the nation to be premiered on international movies platform with locally blended life touching stories.This is the reason we want the movie to be performed by locals hence the auditions are open to all able performers to be part of the production,” chipped in Suya.

Flora Suya starred in award winning movies The Last Fishing Boat and Seasons of a Life by Shemu Joyah.

She has also starred in a Zambian film Chenda.

Suya recently expressed optimism that people will love Dear Pen Pal as well as the story.