The Executive Board of ADMARC , through its special established committee on issues concerning the Zambia maize scam,on Wednesday disclosed that it has fired the ADMARC Executive Director Foster Mulumbe , and the Director of Operations, Feckson Kantonga, after finalizing its inquiry.

Headed by Ken Ndanga, the special committee said they found a lot of irregularities in the procurement procedures.

According to them, they also found that Mulumbe performed his duties in an unsatisfactory and inefficient manner, especially in the whole process of procuring maize from Zambia.

“Procurement procedures were not followed, hence the decision,” said Ndanga.

However, Ndanga denied to disclose the full report of their findings, while referring this reporter to the Board Chairperson, James Masumbu.

In his remarks, Masumbu admitted that the special committee resolved to fire Mulumbe, but ask for more time before he makes more comments on the matter.

He said the findings will be referred to the appointments and disciplinary committee that is mandated to present the full report.

Mulumbe denied to issue a comment on the matter, when contacted.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), said it is still investigating the ex-Minister of Agriculture, Dr. George Chaponda, who was fired in March this year on the same issue.