Police in the southern border district of Malawi of Nsanje, on Wednesday arrested a 26-year old man Mathias Muyatso, for stealing 107 bags of maize.

The suspect is the Marketing Officer at Tengani ADMARC depot, according to Nsanje police spokesperson Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma.

Zalakoma told The Maravi Post that the arrest follows an audit conducted by ADMARC officials.

She said the bags of maize, which weighi 50 kilograms each, are valued MK1. 6 million.

“During an interrogation with the police, the alleged suspect, failed to tell police where the 107 bags of maize were kept,” said Zalakoma.

Muyatso is expected to appear before court soon, to answer the charge of theft by public servant, which is contrary to section 286 of the country’s penal code.

Muyatso hails from Chasasa village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A.) Vilima in Mwanza district.