A Sales Clerk at Mzenga ADMARC depot in Nkhata-bay, was shot dead by the security guard last week, police have confirmed. The incidence occurred at the ADMARC offices around 3 am.

According to Nkhata-bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the deceased Patrick Mawaso, came to his office to sort out some documents in readiness for the auditors.

However, the security guard saw an unknown person around the offices and suspected him to be a criminal

Esau said the guard then warned the deceased not to come outside his office as he had a plan to shoot the said suspected criminal.

“Mawaso (the deceased) was shot dead when he was coming outside his office as the guard suspected that he was the said criminal,” said Esau.

Adding that “the guard decided to shoot himself after noticing that he has killed his boss but was rescued by some people who came at the scene after hearing the sound of a gun.”

Patrick Mawaso who hails from Mayuni village TA Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district was rushed to Mzenga health center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Medical report indicate that the deceased died due to severe loss of blood.

Police identified the guard as Petros Kaunda from Chiheni Kacheche village Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.

Kaunda is in police custody, and is expected to appear before the court of law soon.