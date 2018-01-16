By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Seventhday Adventist church Youth ministry in partnership with Royal Events company on Sunday, January 14 officially launched Quiz competition for central region.

The Malawi Union Conference Youth Director for the church Dr Elphis Witness Luwani said the move is promote reading culture among the youths in the denomination.

Dr Luwani added that his ministry has observed that social media is corrupting the minds of children.

“as a church we want young generation to understand the essence of reading bibles and other spiritual materials.” Luwani said.

Echoing on the same, Chief Executive Officer for Royal Events James Katapa said despite widening young people’s knowledge of the church doctrines, the program will also boost up their concentration on academic studies as they will get used to reading habit.

Katapa said “a standard prize for the winning team is one million kwacha but other prizes will be given in different categories like ; the best player, most answering prayer and others.”

As one of the partners involved in the program, the ministry of education has pledged to commit itself in championing the event by monitoring all activities and lending the required support.

The Chief Education Officer for secondary education Samuel Chibwana therefore asked other churches to emulate a good example from the program.

The Adventist Youth ministry is also planning to organise a nationwide competition which will incorporate both adventist and non-adventist young people as a way of ensuring equality, peace and togetherness in the country.

During the launch, audience enjoyed thrilling performances from singing groups such as; The Chronicles from Area 24, Area 47 Senior Youth choir, Soft Vocals from Area 25, and Area 24 Youth choir, followed by a quiz demonstration by two AY clubs from Area 47 and Gulliver, all from Lilongwe.