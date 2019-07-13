The 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, the continent’s biggest football showpiece is underway in Egypt. It kicked off on June 21 after a spectacular opening ceremony.

Hosts, Egypt, went on to beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal in the first game of the tournament. After twelve match days and two days of rest, the round of 16 was dispatched leaving eight teams. The quarter-finals played over four days have further whittled the number down to four.

As at July 11, there are only four teams left in contention. The first to fourth will be known between them. They are Senegal (Teranga lions), Nigeria (Super Eagles), Algeria (The Foxes) and Tunisia (Carthage Eagles).

Semi-final fixtures

Nigeria vs. Algeria – Sunday July 14, 2019

Senegal vs. Tunisia – Sunday July 14, 2019

Winners meet in final slated for Friday July 19, 2019

Losers will play in the third-place game on 17 July, 2019

The final could potentially be an all West African or all North African affair. It could also be a battle between the West and North – Africa’s perennial football power blocs.

Senegal is the only team that has yet to taste AFCON glory in the quartet. Nigeria have won it thrice whiles Algeria and Tunisia have each won it once.