AFCON 2021 qualifiers Full draw for continental tournament

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finally announced the groups for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ahead of the draw conducted on Thursday night, July 18, in Cairo, countries were divided into five pots according to the rankings by world football’s governing body, FIFA.

Up to eight countries are however set to play a preliminary round of qualifiers, from which four teams will qualify to the group stage to complete Groups A, B, C and D.

The teams include Liberia, Chad, South Sudan, Seychelles, Mauritius, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti and Gambia.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have been pooled in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros Islands

Meanwhile, Cameroon will host the 2021 tournament after the CAF stripped it of the right to host the 2019 edition due to delays in preparations and security concerns.

Here is the full draw for AFCON 2021 qualifiers:

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia,

Group B: Uganda Burkina Faso & Malawi.

Group C: Sudan, South Africa & Ghana.

Group D: DRC, Gabon & Angola

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, Central Africa, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho

Sources: yen.com.gh