LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Karonga Central Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Mwenifumbo this week come out of the cacoon by expressing interest to challenge the current Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chihana at the forth coming party’s convention.

Mwenifumbo made the declarations on Thursday in Lilongwe at a meeting which was attended by about 300 members of the party including the party’s district chairmen from the central region and some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Karonga Central lawmaker declaration comes amid division rocking the party on the exact dates which the convention should take place.

The AFORD President Chihana last week rescheduled party’s convention date from December 16, 2017 to April next year due to financial constraints.

Mwenifumbo has however protested against changing the date to next year arguing NEC was not consulted.

The legislator said that changing of the date will go against the plans and preparations of the 2019 tripartite elections.

Mwenifumbo has therefore disputed claims that he is only fighting for the party’s leadership to sell it to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) afterwards.

“I hereby humbly announce that I have accepted the request to contest as party president in the forthcoming elective national convention in response to the overwhelming request from members of Aford”, declared Mwenefumbo

He therefore disputed the claims of selling the party.

“I don’t know what it means by selling a party. I was not there when twice Aford made an alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) and I was not there when Aford aligned itself with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“I wasn’t there in recent times when AFORD decided not to field a presidential candidate and ask all members of the party to vote for People’s Party’s candidate (PP). Those who did are the ones to be called culprits and not me! I love the party and I want to rebuild it,” assures Karonga Central MP.

On Mwenefumbo interest to contest against the party leadership, Chihana welcom the decision saying there is nothing wrong for latter.

The Rumphi lawmaker said Mwenifumbo has the right to do so in a democratic world.

Chihana has however maintained that the convention will take place in April next year and not in December.

“Mwenifumbo does not know the dates of the convention because he is not the president.

“I am the president and when I speak it means the party has spoken so Malawians should take it from me that the convention is in April next year,” declares Chihana.