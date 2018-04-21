The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) says its convention will be held in Lilongwe for two days from April 28 but the party is keeping the actual venue under wraps.

Chairman for the convention committee, Tanilani Chipeta, however, said this morning the actual venue is being kept a secret for security reasons.

But aspiring president of the party, Frank Mwenefumbo, has expressed concern over the non-disclosure of the venue saying there is no need for that.

Mwenefumbo said the party does not have internal or external enemies.

Although this is the case, chances are high that the convention may delay further following reports that the incumbent President Enock Chihana is in South Africa.

According to inside source, Chihana left the country In January this year