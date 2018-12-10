Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Diaspora members have penned its interim President Enoch Chihana to immediately iron out problems facing the party and call for a convention.

The members through their letter signed by their chairman Henry Kumwenda said they want AFORD to regain its lost power in the 2019 polls.

In the letter, the group has raised six major points to Chihana to immediately address.

Among the points include uniting the party members, respect the party’s constitution, allowing eligible members to compete in any vacant positions and call for a fresh convention.

“We want AFORD to have more legislatures and councillors next year after the elections as it was before. If the party has no fund for a fresh convention, we are ready to fund. Let AFORD have its full candidates next year,” reads part of the letter.

The group has further pledged to buy party materials, three vehicles and financially support its 2019 polls’ candidates saying “the funds are available.”

They have also warned Chihana to stop his plan of not receiving nomination papers from Frank Mwenifumbo as well as other candidates from his camp saying such plans will kill the party.

Despite admitting to have received the said letter, Chihana denied to issue a comment on the matter.