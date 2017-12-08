Veteran politician and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) top official Dan Msowoya has threatened to fire the party President Enoch Chihana especially if he took an upper hand in the fracas that ended with bloodshed in two different occasions within last month.

The fracas include that occurred during the party’s general meeting organized by Chihana at Byte Lodge in area 47 in Lilongwe and the hacking of the party’s Rumphi district deputy governor, Newton Harawa.

Two AFORD officials, the party secretary general Christopher Ritchie and regional governor for the centre Nicholas Kamoto were severely injured during the Lilongwe fracas.

Speaking on a local radio station, Msowoya said the party constitution provide power to a disciplinary committee to fire any leader involved in such incidence.

“We are still investigating what transpired but according to the report at hand, Chihana’s bodyguard and personal assistant were responsible. As of now, we just want to know if the two were sent by their boss [Chihana] and if we discovered that, Chihana will be fired,” he said.

Msowoya who is one of the party’s backbone said as AFORD officials he will not allow such kind of people to be leaders.

In a related development, some traditional leaders and AFORD supporters from Rumphi district told reporters at press conference yesterday that they want Chihana to apologize and condemned the development.

Led by group village headmen MacMillan Mhango and James Nyirenda from the area of Traditional Authority Mwalweni, the chiefs said the fracas is destroying the emerge of northerners hence their decision to condemn the development.

According to them, AFORD is not the party for one person or family but the whole Malawians.

They said they will ask their subjects to stop supporting AFORD and join other parties especially if the fracas continues because they will not allow them to suffer in his hands.

In his remarks Chihana distanced himself from the accusation saying he was not at the scene while blaming other officials for the cause.

However, on Rumphi’s incidence Chihana failed to defend himself as he lied to this reporter that he talked with Harawa during the day and was just fine.