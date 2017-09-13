MZUZU-MaraviPost)-The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party members over the weekend asked Malawians to recognize its Party’s founder, the late Chakufwa Thom Chihana, saying he was a genuine politician who fought for Malawi’s democracy.

The call comes following Government’s attitude of failing to recognize Chihana as a national hero.

The politics of regionalism has been attributed to the failure to honor Chihana’s name to remain in the history of Malawi’s multiparty politics.

AFORD Vice-President, Martha Chiumia, voices these sentiments in Mzuzu during a Chakufwa Chihana’s fundraising dinner that was organised by Revamped AFORD Movement.

Chiumia said the country’s political history will be incomplete without mention of Chihana’s political achievements.

“Some few people dreamt and spoke about multiparty in the country. Chihana did not just speak but acted on his words. He fought for it, and now we are enjoying his fruits. Democracy started with Chihana. Therefore, we will continue celebrating his life,” Chiumia said.

Echoing on the same, Karonga Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Frank Mwenifumbo added that Chihana was a clean politician, who contributed a lot to the country’s development.

Mwenifumbo said it is high time AFORD members opened the Party’s door to allow other people to join it, arguing politics is a game of numbers.

“We have potential to do well in 2019 elections, only if we can work together and ask some people who dumped the Party to rejoin us.

“AFORD had one voice in Parliament during late Chihana’s leadership. We were able to sweep all parliamentary seats in the Northern Region and others in the Central Region. We were very powerful and we are reclaiming that glory come 2019,” Mwenifumbo said.

The event brought AFORD members from all the regions, the clergy from Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian, and other people from South Africa, Switzerland, Zambia and Tanzania.