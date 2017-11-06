LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) on Thurdsday instisted that the December convention remains intact.

The assurance comes amid media reports that party national gather was in limbo amid financial challenges and division.

But addressing the new conference in the capital Lilongwe, AFORD Secretary General, Christopher Richi, Vice President-Martha Chimia and Chairperson Guta said the convention was on as preparations were at the advanced stage.

The trio disputed rumors of division in the party saying the political grouping was poised to hold the successful convention come December 16 in the central region.

The party gurus therefore said actual budget for the convention will be announce in the coming weeks while appealing for support.

But two months ago, the party president Enock Chihana, disclosed that the party needs not less than K30 million to hold its convention in December this year.

“Preparations for the indaba are at an advance stage and the date remains the same on December 16, 2017. We are into serious fundraising activities.

“The convention committee will in weeks to come announce the actual money required for the gathering. This is why we are appealing for well-wishers to support us financially towards the meeting,” appeals Richi.

On rumors of division, Aford Vice President Chimia assured that the party was intact as one entity.

Chimia added that the meeting which will be held in the Central Region to show that the is the national inclusive party.

Since Chihana took over the reins of power after the death of his father [Chakufwa], Aford has lost its influence over the years and has increasingly been confined to the Northern Region.

The convention will take about three days, during which various arms of the party would usher into office new leaders.