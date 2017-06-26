Alliance for Democracy (Aford) an opposition party with its base in the northern part of Malawi has sued Paladin, uranium miners at Kayerekera in Karonga, K350 million for causing cancer and death to people.

Lawyers from United Kingdom, who were in the country for preliminary investigations on the class lawsuit have since left the country.

The five lawyers, three black and two white on Friday refused to give details on their mission in Malawi saying this would jeopardize their job.

However, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana said the lawyers will work pro bono and would only be paid after the successful suit.

“As Aford, we are pursuing the matter n behalf of the people of Karonga and the people of the north as well as the people of Malawi. Paladin has been careless, this is why some people contracted cancer,” he said.

He said the lawyers were in the country contacting the victims of the Kayekera Uranium mine and relatives of those who died due to cancer because of the mine for documentation.

Paladin closed the mine some two years ago amid uranium price slump.

“The summons will find them in Australia,” said Chihana.

He said the lawyers are expected to go to court in London in six months time after an extensive investigation on the matter.

He claimed there are many people suffering from cancer in Karonga due to the effects of the uranium mine.

“There are still some people in hospital suffering from cancer due to the mine, others have been discharged to die at home while others are already in their graves. The lawyers are here to document all that before the commencement of the K350 million classic lawsuit,” said Chihana.

Officials from the office of the Attorney General said they could only comment after the lawsuit is filed while Paladin officials could not be reached for their comment on Saturday morning.

Chihana however threatened to take the government to court as well if the investigators establish it was an accomplice to the Paladin negligence.

“After all, the government sealed a contract with Paladin on the mine whose details were not made available to the people of Karonga,” he said.

Chihana said proceeds from the successful lawsuit would be used to develop Karonga after, he said, Paladin shunned its social responsibility to develop the district.

Information minister Nicholas Dausi said he could only comment after the suit has been filed.