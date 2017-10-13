LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The London-based African Confidential, an influential intelligence publication on Africa, this week faulted Malawi President Peter Mutharika as being nepotist, corrupt and infighting in his type of leadership.

In a report this month on Malawi titled ‘Mutharika’s Uncertain Future’, African Confidential questions the President’s decision on keeping fired Agriculture Minister George Chaponda as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President despite facing corruption charges for his role in the maize deal with Zambia.

The report also faults Mutharika of appointing Greselder Jeffrey as DPP secretary general as she was accused of corruption a number of years ago.

“Blantyre was the DPP’s stronghold in the Southern Region, and where Mutharika polled best of all in the 2014 election.However he has lost popularity due to his reputation for supporting corruption and nepotism.He recently appointed his nephew Dalitso Kabambe as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi…” the report claims.

But Kabambe, in an interview earlier this year, denied that he is related to the President.

Nicholas Dausi, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Wednesday described the Africa Confindential analysis as baseless and unfair.

Dausi therefore tore apart the report, saying that it is not true that there is disagreements within the party.

“First and foremost, to say that there is nepotism is unfair as the President appoints on merit…on the maintaining of Hon Chaponda as Vice President of the party, we should know that everyone is innocent until proven guilty as demanded by the rule of law,” Dausi said.