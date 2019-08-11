Our votes must go together with our guns. After all, any vote we shall have, shall have been the product of the gun. The gun which produces the vote should remain its security officer – its guarantor. The people’s votes and the people’s guns are always inseparable twins. Robert Mugabe

I have been given a list of 35 white farmers in Mashonaland West alone. We say no to whites owning our land, and they should go… They can own companies and apartments… but not the soil. It is ours, and that message should ring loud and clear in Britain and the United States. Robert Mugabe

So, Blair keep your England, and let me keep my Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe

If the choice were made, one for us to lose our sovereignty and become a member of the Commonwealth or remain with our sovereignty and lose the membership of the Commonwealth, I would say let the Commonwealth go. Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe has lots of safaris, but very few are African. Most are white-owned. In our region, we have the most safaris and animals. Our people cannot keep suffering. Robert Mugabe

Our party must continue to strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy! Robert Mugabe

Some people are contriving ways and means of making us collapse. Robert Mugabe

We have this American president, Obama, born of an African father, who is saying we will not give you aid if you don’t embrace homosexuality. We ask, was he born out of homosexuality? We need continuity in our race, and that comes from the woman, and no to homosexuality. Robert Mugabe

I wish to assure you that there can never be any return to the state of armed conflict which existed before our commitment to peace and the democratic process of election under the Lancaster House agreement. Robert Mugabe

Grooming a successor, is it an inheritance? In a democratic party, you don’t want leaders appointed that way. They have to be appointed properly by the people. Robert Mugabe

Stay with us, please remain in this country and constitute a nation based on national unity. Robert Mugabe

We of Africa protest that, in this day and age, we should continue to be treated as lesser human beings than other races. Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe will never be a colony again. Robert Mugabe

It may be necessary to use methods other than constitutional ones. Robert Mugabe

We don’t mind having sanctions banning us from Europe. We are not Europeans. Robert Mugabe

We are not hungry… Why foist this food upon us? We don’t want to be choked. We have enough. Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans; so are its resources. Robert Mugabe

I’ve just concluded – since President Obama endorses the same-sex marriage, advocates homosexual people, and enjoys an attractive countenance – thus if it becomes necessary, I shall travel to Washington, D.C., get down on my knee, and ask his hand. Robert Mugabe

Was it not enough punishment and suffering in history that we were uprooted and made helpless slaves not only in new colonial outposts but also domestically. Robert Mugabe

I am glad that Zimbabwe and China speak the same language on many issues. We share the same conviction that only a fair, just, and non-prescriptive world order, based on the principles of the charter of the United Nations, can deliver the development we all need. Robert Mugabe

In most recent times, as the West started being hostile to us, we deliberately declared a Look East policy. Robert Mugabe

True, some land was bought by a few Cabinet Ministers. They bought the land. No minister, to my knowledge acquired land which was meant for resettlement. Robert Mugabe

Our small and peaceful country is threatened daily by covetous and bigoted big powers whose hunger for domination and control of other nations and their resources knows no bounds. Robert Mugabe

The white man is not indigenous to Africa. Africa is for Africans. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans. Robert Mugabe

We pride ourselves as being top, really, on the African ladder… We feel that we have actually been advancing rather than going backwards. Robert Mugabe

Cooperation and respect for each other will advance the cause of human rights worldwide. Confrontation, vilification, and double standards will not. Robert Mugabe

I have died many times. I have actually beaten Jesus Christ because he only died once. Robert Mugabe

We have said the first step was to designate the land, inform the owners. And the second would be to get the responses from the owners. And this will be openly done. Robert Mugabe

People are free to campaign and they will be free to vote. There won’t be any soldiers, you know, at the queues. Anyone who has the right to vote is free to go and cast his vote anywhere in his own area, in his own constituency. Robert Mugabe