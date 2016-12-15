LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-African Business Women Network (ABWNET), a brain child of Graca Machel Trust has challenged African women, Malawi inclusive to exhaust their energies in creating wealth aimed at lessening unemployment levels.

The network has further asked women to make use of economic opportunities that come along that their communities and families be sustainable and economically independent.

The call was made to 30 Malawian women graduated in various trainings fields; agribusiness, mining, arts, media, construction, entrepreneurship, tourism, an event held in the capital Lilongwe.

This is the third cohort to be graduated in 2016 following similar events done in Tanzania and Zambia where middle class women have been equipped fully in wealth creation.

Speaking after Malawian women were awarded with certificates, Zalanie Gondwe, ABWNET Chairperson said women should be vigilant in creating wealth for their growth.

Gondwe observed that charity is the recipe for poverty in most developing nations such as Malawi saying entrepreneurship was a variable breakthrough for the country’s economic growth.

She further said after 52 years of independent, Malawi should strive for embracing entrepreneurship in all spheres of development.

“When one educates a girl child it means you have done well to the entire community. It’s also the same empowering them as well with business management for various businesses venture growth.

“Charity and aid have proven to be short remedy for particular situations not alleviating poverty in developing nations, Malawi inclusive. But entrepreneurship is the way to go where new jobs are created for youths.

“These women are ready roll out comprehensive business ventures that will turn them into billionaires in few years to come. The network will continue offering business opportunities while linking them with their counterpart in other countries”, assures Gondwe.

Meria Phiri, Global Seeds’ Administrative Manager, a graduate in women creation, lauded the network for offering her an opportunity in skills which will enhance the company operations.

Phiri therefore seeks for more financial support to expand the business which will enable her to employ many jobless young people.

In her remarks, Korkor Cudjoe, Graca Machel Trust Representative assured African women with provision of technical and financial support through international linkages for their business growth saying Malawi was a place to invest.

ABWNET under the Graça Machel Trust was created to amplify the voices of women’s movements, influence governance, and promote women’s leadership and contributions in the economic, social, and political development of Africa