African Caribbean and Pacific Group of states (ACP Group) have said the national and regional programmes of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) remain a critical area of focus for country’s development.

ACP Group Assistant Secretary General Henrique Banze was speaking yesterday during the 11th EDF strategy paper for senior officials from National and Regional Authorizing Offices on ongoing three day workshop in Lilongwe (Malawi)

Explaining the objectives, Banze said the meetings are taking place in all six ACP regions attracting participants from National and Regional borders and also parliamentarian, representatives of the private sector and the Civil Society Organizations and not forgetting the media to enrich the discourse.

He said: “the workshop provides platform and opportunities to specifically discuss and share experiences on the implementation of the projects despite economic challenges across the global”

According to Banze, among other objectives are to look at the intra-ACP Strategy paper and indicative programme on the 11th EDF.

Secretary to the treasury Ronald Mangani recommended the meeting saying it has come at an opportune time where participants will exchange knowledge on cross-cutting issues affecting ACP development.

Among other pertinent issues under discussions are; implementation of agenda 2030 for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Financing for Development initiative, Agriculture, Education and African Agenda 2063.

For instance, he emphasized that Agriculture productivity in Malawi releases labour for employment in the several sectors (industrial) and also increases the supply of domestic savings required to finance industrialization.

He however, highlights that in order to enhance the effectiveness of this supports, there is a clear need for stakeholders to be more reflective, organized and proactive by re-examine the performance, success and failure to achieve the dreams of 11th EDF.