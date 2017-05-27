African Day commemorated with a call to invest in the youth

Lilongwe, May 26, 2017: Guests from South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, Egypt, Tanzania and Malawi that attended the commemoration of the African Day hosted at the Egyptian High Commissioner’s House in Lilongwe have been asked to invest in the youth.

Speaking during the event where guests were served with various African dishes, Tandiwe Dumbutshena, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi and Dean of Diplomatic Corps said Africa, which is one of the fastest growing continents in the world is full of opportunities and is the main source of mineral resources for the entire world, needs to invest in the youth, most of whom are jobless, if it is to continue developing.

“As we celebrate this day, may I appeal to African countries to consider utilizing the youthful human capital at our disposal by among others empowering to be proactive and progressively take part in the development of our continent,” said Dumbutshena.

Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaira who attended the commemoration which was themed “The Africa we want” concurred with Dumbutshena saying that 50 Percent of the African Population is comprised of the youth.

“The strategic framework for socio-economic transformation of the continent, the agenda 2063, seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development. However, it needs the people-led development and the opportunity lies in the youthful and creative minds,” Kasaila noted.

The minister said as for Malawi, government is already subscribing to the idea hence the establishment of the community technical colleges in rural areas so that the youth have the chance to acquire entrepreneurship skills and in turn create more for the country. Kasaila also said the Malawi government was investing a lot in the education sector so that the youth have access to education.

President Peter Mutharika has on several occasions reiterated on the need for the country to invest in the youth to achieve economic gains. Mutharika said Community Technical Colleges were among the many ideas he has for the youth in the country.