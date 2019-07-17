By Gloria Mbwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The African Global Event and Tours (AGVT) says it is delighted to present the legendary and internationally acclaimed American vocal group straight from Detroit, Michigan in the USA the Temptations in a one off, once in a life time spectacular musical concert in Malawi.

The Temptation will have a VP setup with corporate tables, full waiter services and security.

In an interview with the Maravi post the AGTT public relation officer Mphatso Chaluluka says that “the Tickets have been available from the 1ST July and we are selling from a number of points.

“I therefore urge all those that do not want want to miss The temptations to buy tickets in advance due to limited space available”.

AGVT sponsors the Motown Records greatest vocal group the Temptations to perform in Malawi on the August 31, 2019 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The concert also aims to express Africa Global Travel & Tours’ commitment to the promotion of the Arts in Malawi thereby complementing Government’s efforts in making Malawi a premier entertainment and tourist haven

In a recent press release Mayeso Mphande who is a AGTT Concert director says that “this event will put our country into Map outfit because this is a well known outfit that has being performing over 40 years.

“We believe that by coming to Malawi we are going to create a high tension out there therefore Malawians should promote this, and as a company we want to contribute tourism towards Malawi”.