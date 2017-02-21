African governments must make sure each and every African must own land

Freedom and Independence are nothing if Africans have no place to call home. Cities and towns are all owned by settlers who occupied our nations before independence and remained behind after independence.

Ordinary citizens are aliens in towns and cities while settlers have mansions, villas and residences in cities and towns. This land they have made their homes were taken by force where our ancestors died. Vast areas where white settlers mine or farm were taken by force yet today land is the most expensive for an ordinary citizen and our governments want Africans to buy their very ancestral land? What arrogance?

For African governments and leaders to lie that Africa is free when over 99% of the population is landless is a mockery of the said independence and self rule.

States of Africa and almost the entire population of 1 billion citizens are not satisfied with the way land issue is being handled by governments and leaders. Without dealing with the issue of land critically and failing to provide land to all the citizens Africa will burst into war of land grabbing by impatient citizens.

This is the reason why land bill must be enacted to give indigenous citizens enough land in both urban and remote areas of the states of Africa.

The best and only solution to land issue is breaking up all the rules and laws that were adopted under apartheid and during colonialism.

In fact all colonial and apartheid laws whether good or bad must be scrapped to pave way for people oriented laws and bills.

Police will not curb nor stop the impending land grabbing that is to take place across the continent in 2017 up to 2020.

It’s time Africans own their continent and resources. No African must buy land in Africa. The continent is vast to offer free space to everyone.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

Forum For the Future of Africa [FFFA]

Africa’s own think tank.

The past we inherited the future we all make.