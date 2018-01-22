MARRAKECH-(MaraviPost)-The Zambia African Nations Championship (CHAN) journey takes the spotlight today with a dicey tie against fellow Southern African side Namibia in a Group B encounter.

Both sides have qualified to the quarterfinals but still have to fight for top position to retain the fortress of Marrakech that has given the two sides six points in two matches.

Victory in today’s match is also important for deciding who the next opponents would be between Group A winners Morocco and runners up Sudan.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is without the injured Alex Ng’onga who is nursing a groin injury and Godfrey Ngwenya who sustained a knee injury.

But the Chipolopolo has shrugged off that absenteeism with victory and will be looking to Lazarous Kambole partnering Friday Samu upfront with red hot winger Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe deployed on the flanks.

The hardworking duo of Donashano Malama and Kondwani Mtonga could be the men to do the clean-up in midfield while skipper Ziyo Tembo takes up his command post in central defence alongside Adrian Chama.

Fackson Kapumbu and Simon Silwimba will provide cover as wingbacks with Toaster Nsabata between the posts.

There could be a possibility of other players having a run in with Jack Chirwa a lingering possibility to provide fluidity and Mike Katiba adding power in the attack.

The match will be played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca with kickoff at 21:00 hours (Zambian time).

SuperSport will beam the match live.

Ivory Coast and Uganda will be in action in the other Group B match that is a dead rubber encounter.