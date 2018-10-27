According to dailyadvent.com, many choose the ways of religion, but the few who are ordained to become pastors are likely to be the most influential, reputable, and, of course, rich. Nowadays being a pastor is proven to also be quite the profitable occupation, mostly due to the extremely high number of believers and followers they lead, the worldwide exposure and other profitable endeavors.

This list reviews selected Reverends, Pastors, Prophets and Christian leaders. On one hand, we tried to provide insight on their community work, their spiritual guidance, and their generous contribution to society. On the other hand, we tried to expose the hedonism, Hollywood-like lifestyle, and in some cases, financial corruption that came along with these idividual’s success in reaching the heart and soul of communities across Africa.

Pastor Ray Mccauley

Ray McCauley is a known figure in the South African religious communities. In his early years, he chased a bodybuilding career and took part in several championships. After attending Bible college, McCauley founded Rhema Bible Church. Nowadays, the church has 45,000 strong followers, which makes it the largest church congregation in South Africa.

Ray McCauley also has controversy following him, as his church was previously accused of the prosperity gospel and other allegations regarding his lifestyle. McCauley often defends himself by saying that he earns a salary of any executive in a medium-sized company.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo is a pastor in one of the United Kingdom’s largest churches and hosts about 12,000 people every Sunday. Matthew Ashimolowo hosts a daily program named “Winning Ways” on several radio stations and television channels in Europe and Africa. Ashimolowo converted to Christianity from Islam when he was 20 years of age, after the death of his father. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $6-10 million, and his church owns assets worth more than $40 million. Ashimolowo was subject to an investigation by the Charity Commision of England and Wales. The Commission released an inquiry report stating that Ashimolowo had mismanaged and took advantage of his charity by approving personal payment to himself and to his wife in the sums of $500,000 and purchased himself a $100,000 car with charity funds. He was ordered by the commission to repay around $300,000. Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Enoch Adeboye was given a respectable position in the church “RCCG” in Nigeria in 1981. At the time, he was also a Mathematics professor at the University of Ilorin until 1984 when he decided to give up his position as a professor at the university to become a full-time pastor. Ever since Enoch Adeboye became an overseer of RCCG, he worked hard to expand the church and gain recognition worldwide. Today, Enoch Adeboye’s church has branched into more than 196 nations, and he is considered by many to be one of the most influential pastors.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri

Known as the “Major One”, Shepherd Bushiri is a pastor, preacher and the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering and has a major following, making him not only a prominent religious figure but also in politics. Shepherd Bushiri claims to cause miracles that cure HIV and other diseases, although those claims generated some criticism towards him, which led to his ban from the country of Botswana and shutdown of one of his churches. His net worth is around $150 million. He owns a fleet of cars, a private jet worth about $37 million, and houses across many countries in Africa.

Pastor Tshifhiwa Irene

The leader of the Divine Truth World Restoration Services, Tshifhiwa Irene has made quite an impression on American audience especially and generated a big following worldwide, especially via social networks. She also has a popular television network on the African broadcast service DStv. She is considered to be one of the richest pastors in the world, with a net worth of roughly $40 million.

Prophet T.B. Joshua

Temitope Balogun Joshua grained recognition all across Africa and the world in general, mostly thanks to his famous TV network “EmmanuelTV”, which is, in fact, the largest Christian television network in Africa. Yet, he isn’t only famous in Africa, but also as an online personality, as he has over 2 million followers on Facebook and over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, which makes him the most popular pastor on YouTube. T.B. Joshua also received backlash from families due to his methods of healing, which led to his ban from a few African countries. With a wealth of $10-15 million, Forbes once crowned him as Nigeria’s third richest pastor, a claim that was later denied by his church. It was also rumored that Joshua had purchased a $60 million Gulfstream private jet. However, several media channels with ties to Joshua dismissed this statement.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome is the president of the Christian ministry “Christ Embassy”, and is serving as a minister in Nigeria for more than 30 years. Chris Oyakhilome runs television programs focused around faith healing that generated millions of viewers, he is also a best-selling author of numerous books that are distributed in over 140 languages. His current net worth is about $50 million. Chris Oyakhilome is also known for his philanthropic works, aiding the weak both spiritually and materially, with his mission’s motto being “every child is your child”. Prophet Uebert Angel

Often seen traveling by helicopter, Uebert Angel is the president and founder of the “Spirit Embassy”, a registered business in the United Kingdom, as well as other businesses he leads in the UK. He is often described by publications as a “young charismatic prophet”, and considered by the scene to be a revolutionary preacher. While being somewhat controversial, Uebert Angel has been making headlines in Africa and Europe for years with the miracles he has been reportedly performing. In 2014, he was featured in Forbes magazine, making him the second ever Zimbabwean to be featured on a Forbes magazine. There is no accurate estimation of his net worth, however, it is confirmed that he owns several residential and commercial properties valued in over $25 million, as well as luxury cars such as a Range Rover, a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce valued at over $5 million combined.

Rev. Chris Okotie