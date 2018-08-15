Afrisian Enterprise employee arrested over K 7 m, police recover a vehicle

By Alick Junior Sichali

Police in Chikwawa have taken into custody a former employee of Afrisian Enterprise Limited for fleecing the company of over 7 million Kwacha.

Spokesperson of Chikwawa Police, Foster Benjamin, confirmed this in an interview with Maravi Post and identified the suspect as Steven Makunganya.

According to Benjamin, Makunganya is suspected to have swindled his former employ 7, 350,000 Kwacha in May.

He said management at Afrisian Enterprise reported the matter to police where they instituted an investigation on the matter.

“Between 12 and 13 May, the suspect, who was a field supervisor, was allegedly issued with K10 million to be distributed to markets for purchasing farm produce, however on the following day, Makunganya bolted with the money,” Benjamin said.

The Chikwawa Police Spokeperson said at the time they arrested Makunganya, he was found with a vehicle, registration number BLK 6987, cash amounting to162,000 Kwacha and a newly acquired passport bearing his name.

He is expected to appear in court soon to answer the offence of theft by and investigations are still underway to recover more items.